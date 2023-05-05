Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

AX stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,715,365.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mosich Nick acquired 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Axos Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

