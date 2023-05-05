AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Down 4.5%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $25.13. 479,294 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,694,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. B. Riley raised their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

AZEK Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $943,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $295,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,788,896.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,810,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,231,810 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AZEK by 848.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,284 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AZEK by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in AZEK by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after purchasing an additional 917,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

