Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $139.66

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $139.66 and last traded at $139.07, with a volume of 6458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMI. Argus upped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.49.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

