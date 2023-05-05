Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Raised to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIDU. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.00.

BIDU opened at $121.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Baidu by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 5.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Baidu by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

