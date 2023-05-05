Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director Robert D. Sznewajs Buys 3,200 Shares of Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $35,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,847.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.22. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $19.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

