Bancreek Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bancreek Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 3.7% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.58.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.21. 772,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.15 and its 200-day moving average is $241.13. The company has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

