Bancreek Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bancreek Capital Management LP grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.7% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.39. 1,504,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,834. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

