Bancreek Capital Management LP Purchases 1,279 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza comprises about 3.4% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DPZ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.15. 96,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.00 and a 12-month high of $426.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.91.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.27.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

