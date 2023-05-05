Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

