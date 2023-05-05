Bank of America Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $173.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.68.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $165.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.64.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.