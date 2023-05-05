Bank of America Raises Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $89.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $79.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $89.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.92. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $65,739.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,498 shares of company stock worth $1,323,724. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.