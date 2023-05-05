Barclays Boosts Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $185.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LECO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $166.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.95.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

