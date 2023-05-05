Barclays Raises nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $55.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
nVent Electric Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
nVent Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric
In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of nVent Electric
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $50,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nVent Electric (NVT)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.