Barclays Raises nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $55.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $50,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.