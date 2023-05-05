Barclays Trims Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price to $17.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.
Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of DOC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.42. 608,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,406. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.83.
Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
