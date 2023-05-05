Barclays Trims Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price to $17.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DOC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of DOC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.42. 608,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,406. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 67.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 56,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

