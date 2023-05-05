Barings BDC, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Barings BDC has raised its dividend by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 86.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BBDC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. 857,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,692. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.42 million, a P/E ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geoff Craddock purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.