Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. Barings BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 662,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $783.50 million, a P/E ratio of 72.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBDC. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,297.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

