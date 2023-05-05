Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 2nd

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of BBSI traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,735. The company has a market capitalization of $531.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.