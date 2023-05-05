Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 2nd

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSIGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Barrett Business Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of BBSI traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,735. The company has a market capitalization of $531.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.05.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

Dividend History for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

