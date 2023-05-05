Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) is ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,867,186 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262,392 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up 4.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.45% of Barrick Gold worth $135,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

GOLD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.31. 8,300,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,399,418. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.13.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.