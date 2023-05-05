Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Issues Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

GOLD traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.20. 15,036,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,483,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.