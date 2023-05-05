Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BTE. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.60.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.77. 3,059,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.18 and a 1-year high of C$9.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$648.99 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 32.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.7118644 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,023.00. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

