BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.58

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.58 and last traded at $91.90, with a volume of 7951 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.87.

BESIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €60.00 ($65.93) to €66.00 ($72.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.63 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 31.74% and a return on equity of 32.38%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $2.6485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. BE Semiconductor Industries’s payout ratio is 100.38%.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

