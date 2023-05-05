Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €38.66 ($42.48) and last traded at €39.22 ($43.10). Approximately 41,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.72 ($43.65).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Befesa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.67.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Further Reading

