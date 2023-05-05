BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BGNE stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,706. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 1,279.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.16.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

