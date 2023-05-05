Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. 10,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,311. The company has a market cap of $550.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.31. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Bel Fuse by 159.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 55,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,624 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 694.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

