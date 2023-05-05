Bel Fuse Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:BELFA traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $42.30. 891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.95. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.29.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 28.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

