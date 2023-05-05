Beldex (BDX) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $196.12 million and $2.40 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,989.90 or 0.06730571 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00058014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00038071 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

