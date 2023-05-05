Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.49 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.43-$0.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BHE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. 2,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia, and Europe. The firm offers services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers, and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

