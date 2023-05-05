Berenberg Bank Boosts Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($37.48) to GBX 3,200 ($39.98) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.99) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.86) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,856 ($35.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2,441.03, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,731.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,506.89. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 1,650 ($20.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,902 ($36.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Greggs’s payout ratio is presently 5,042.74%.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,792 ($34.88), for a total transaction of £169,753.60 ($212,085.96). Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

