Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 63954620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, cobalt, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, Cyprus, and the Philippines. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

