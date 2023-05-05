Biconomy Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $185.34 million and $2.88 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001184 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Biconomy

Biconomy was first traded on December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,574,050 tokens. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

