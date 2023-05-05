Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Billerud AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98.

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

Billerud AB engages in the manufacture and supply of renewable packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Board, Paper, Solutions, and Other. The Board segment manufactures liquid packaging board, cartonboard and liner. The Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper, as well as packaging for food, industrial purposes, medical applications, and carrier bags.

