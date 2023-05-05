Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003436 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and approximately $2.07 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 5,975,624,772 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

