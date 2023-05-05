Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $464.10

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $464.10 and last traded at $464.10, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $464.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.