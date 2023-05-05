Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $464.10

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $464.10 and last traded at $464.10, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $464.10.

TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $445.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO.B Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

