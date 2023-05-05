Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of BIO stock traded down $77.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $385.24. 837,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,318. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $472.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.60. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $572.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

