Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Bio-Techne has increased its dividend by an average of 68.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Bio-Techne has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $99.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $271.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 447.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

