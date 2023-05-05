Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.30

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.30 and last traded at C$7.10, with a volume of 68033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BDI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.38. The stock has a market cap of C$423.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.45 million. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4788434 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

