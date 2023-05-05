Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $53.79

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.79 and last traded at $53.83, with a volume of 193522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.16%. Analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,417,000 after acquiring an additional 52,572 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

