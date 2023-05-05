Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 268,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 299,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Blackrock Silver from C$0.70 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Blackrock Silver ( CVE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

