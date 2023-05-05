Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $2,048,907.71.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,599.78.

On Monday, April 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $368,969.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76.

Block Trading Down 2.0 %

SQ stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.25. 25,439,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,081,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.56 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.16. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $98.68.

Institutional Trading of Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block in the first quarter valued at $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.03.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

