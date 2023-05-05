Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.39.

Block stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $104.14.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,579,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,130 shares of company stock valued at $22,408,548. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 1.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Block by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

