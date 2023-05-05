BMO Capital Markets Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$19.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a C$22.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.91.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of TSE ARX traded up C$1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$17.10. 3,741,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,523. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.87. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.6568144 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.