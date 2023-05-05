BMO Capital Markets Cuts Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$17.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of TSE MRE traded down C$1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.11. The company had a trading volume of 807,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,075. The company has a market cap of C$973.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$7.63 and a 52 week high of C$15.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. Martinrea International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.3544093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Martinrea International news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$150,741.00. In other news, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. Also, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$150,741.00. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

