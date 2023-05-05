BMO Capital Markets Increases Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target to C$6.50

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Source Energy Services stock traded up C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$5.15. 13,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,622. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$5.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.59.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

