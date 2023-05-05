BMO Capital Markets Increases Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target to C$6.50

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.
Source Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of Source Energy Services stock traded up C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$5.15. 13,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,622. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$5.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.59.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
