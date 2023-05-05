BMO Capital Markets Lowers Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$2.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a tender rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a tender rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.73 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.60.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Shares of CMMC opened at C$2.50 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$3.00. The stock has a market cap of C$534.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,600.00. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

