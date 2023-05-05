BMO Capital Markets Trims Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Target Price to $82.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.81. 940,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.46. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The business had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

