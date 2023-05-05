BNB Price Hits $326.76 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $50.93 billion and approximately $444.91 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $326.76 or 0.01116332 BTC on exchanges.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,861,815 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
BNB Coin Trading
