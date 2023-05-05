BNB Price Hits $326.76 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $50.93 billion and approximately $444.91 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $326.76 or 0.01116332 BTC on exchanges.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,861,815 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,861,910.3865894. The last known price of BNB is 325.42156484 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1328 active market(s) with $439,383,914.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

