Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.67. 284,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,989. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $35,996,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 257.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 218,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 278.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

