Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $77.57 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 927,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.5% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $77,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

