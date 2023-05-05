Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Invests $13.77 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,925.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,699 shares of company stock worth $12,563,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Shares of META traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.87. The stock had a trading volume of 15,546,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,984,008. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $244.92. The firm has a market cap of $601.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

