Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New $34.09 Million Investment in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 403,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,090,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,502,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,929 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,280,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,685,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 560,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,389,000 after acquiring an additional 412,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 586.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after acquiring an additional 274,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

EMB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,011. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $92.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.84.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

